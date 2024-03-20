Niagara Regional Police have made another arrest after a stabbing at a bar in Niagara Falls last summer.

It was on the morning of Sunday July 23rd, 2023, officers were called to the Euphoria Social Lounge on Main Street.

Two men suffered serious injuries after altercation in the parking lot.

Earlier today, Niagara Police officers, along with members of the Forensic Video Unit, and the Technological Crimes Unit, arrested another suspect.

21-year-old Sahir Channan of Niagara Falls is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault, and Public Mischief.



Shortly after the incident, the owner and operator of the lounge, 27-year-old Sameer Channan of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

