Niagara Police are investigating yet another robbery at a cannabis store in Beamsville.



On Monday evening, at 9 p.m., a suspect walked into the Cannabis Cupboard, on Ontario Street, holding a gun and demanding money.



He fled north on Ontario Street on foot, and the store employee wasn't hurt.



The suspect is described as white, 5 foot 11, he was wearing a plain blue bandana over his chin, mouth and nose, a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black and white sole running shoes.



His right hand was in his front right jacket pocket while his left hand carried a blue reusable shopping bag. The suspect wore black gloves.



This is the second robbery at the store in a month. Nearby cannabis stores have also been robbed.

The matter remains under investigation with 8 District detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009383.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.