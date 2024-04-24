A 13 kilometre stretch of the 406 and other highways are going to see a boost to the speed limit this summer.

The 406 from Welland to Thorold is among hundreds of kilometres of roadway that will have a posted speed limit of 110km/hr.



The changes will be made on July 12 and also include parts of the 403 and 401.



The impacted areas include the 401 at Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km, 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg, 401 from Colborne to Belleville, 401 from Belleville to Kingston, 401 from Hwy 16 to the Quebec boundary, 403 from Woodstock to Brantford, 403 from Brantford to Hamilton, 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa, and Highway 69 from Sudbury to French River.



The QEW between St. Catharines and Hamilton was among the first roads in the province to increase the speed limit to 110km/hr.



Even with the changes the threshold for stunt driving charges will remain firm at 150km/hr.

