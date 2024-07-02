Construction crews have a section of Third Street Louth closed in St. Catharines.
Third Street Louth is closed between the CNR Tracks and Fifth Avenue Louth until October 31.
Crews are working to replace the culvert crossing that is approximately 90 metres south of the CNR tracks.
A signed detour is posted and everyone is asked to use an alternate route during construction.
