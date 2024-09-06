Niagara Parks is temporarily closing sections of Dufferin Islands to complete some electrical work.



Officials say the closure is needed to protect the safety of workers and the public as they update electrical infrastructure.



The closures will start Monday, September 9, through Friday, November 1, 2024.



"This work is part of general infrastructure updates that have been taking place at Dufferin Islands in recent weeks. Originally planned as a phased project over the winter, the updates were deemed critical to maintaining Niagara Parks’ power grid, prompting the decision to close off sections within Dufferin Islands to expedite completion."



The perimeter parking areas and trails within Dufferin Islands will be closed and construction fencing will be in place.



The popular interior walking trails and pedestrian bridges will remain open, as will Burning Springs Hill, which will provide one-way access into Dufferin Islands (exiting via the Niagara Parkway).

