It's all about Pride in Niagara this weekend.



Pride Niagara hosting a number of events, including the 11th Annual Pride in the Park Festival, this Saturday at Montebello Park in St. Catharines.



The event runs from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with live music, local drag performers, family friendly activities, and lots of food and drink options.



There is one change this year though, which is not one to be celebrated.



For the first time in the event's history, fencing is being installed to help beef up security following a rash of threats and online bullying.



Extra security is also being brought in for the event with anti-Pride protesters planning to demonstrate.



The City of St. Catharines dedicated $15,000 to help cover the costs.



Chair of Pride Niagara, Enzo De Divitiis, tells CKTB it is disheartening and he hopes support for Niagara's sexual and gender diverse community, outweighs the negative attention.



The Pride Prom was also cancelled due to threats.

De Divitiis says they can't afford to hire enough security to provide a safe space this year, especially with the amount of youth the event usually attracts.