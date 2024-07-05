A new seniors guide appears to be a hit.

St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens and her office have created a 40-page guide to help navigate the services and programming available for seniors.



Stevens says it replaces the provincial guide which is online only.



Click HERE to listen to Jennie discuss the guide on Niagara in the Morning.

She adds that they have about 200 copies remaining but they intend to print more and update some of the information.



To get a copy you can visit her office on Carlton Street in St. Catharines or call the office at at 905-935-0018 and one will be mailed to you.

