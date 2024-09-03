A 36-year-old Niagara Falls woman has died after a crash early this morning.



Police responded to the crash at 1 o'clock in the area of McLeod Road, east of Drummond Road, after a car and a bike collided.



A 30-year-old Niagara Falls man was riding a bike, with a wagon attached, which was carrying the 36-year-old woman.



The bike and wagon were involved in a collision with a black 2010 Acura ZDX.



The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, the woman riding in the wagon suffered critical injuries and died in hospital.



The driver of the Acura, a 43-year-old woman from Thorold, was not hurt.



The area was closed off to traffic for a number of hours, but has since reopened.



Police asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009569.

