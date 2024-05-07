There has been a serious crash in West Lincoln.



Niagara Police are on the scene of the collision near The Village Square Shopping Plaza in Smithville this afternoon.



They currently have St. Catharines Street, between Industrial Park Rd and Townline Rd, closed for an investigation.



Police are asking that you find alternate routes.



More information is expected to be released later this evening.

That area has seen an increase in police activity in recent weeks following the arrest of a St. Catharines murder suspect at the plaza May 2nd.

The plaza is also close to a home, where a 62-year-old woman was found murdered on April 26th.

No arrests have been made in that case and the two incidents are not connected.