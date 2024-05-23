A serious crash in St. Catharines this afternoon has an intersection near the hospital closed.
Niagara Regional Police say the serious motor vehicle collision happened in the area of St. Paul Street West and 1st Street Louth.
Officers have St. Paul Street West closed from 5th Street Louth to 1st Street Louth.
They are asking you to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
We are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of St. Paul Street West and 1st Street Louth in the City of St. Catharines.— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) May 23, 2024
St. Paul Street West is closed from 5th Street Louth to 1st Street Louth.
Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/UlaGUyuZvd