Two people have been sent to hospital after a serious crash on the 406 in St. Catharines.



The two-car crash happened at 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway at Westchester Ave.



The 406 southbound is closed at Westchester, as well as both the on ramps.



A man and a woman have been taken to hospital in critical condition.



The highway will be closed for several hours.

OPP advising residents stuck in the traffic to not drive the wrong way on the highway or ramp to avoid the road closure.



They say that could lead to additional collisions.

