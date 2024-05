A serious incident on the QEW in Niagara this afternoon.



It appears a tire has gone through the front window of a tour bus in St. Catharines.



It happened on the QEW Toronto bound near Glendale Ave. as traffic comes off the Garden City Skyway Bridge.



OPP have closed the Toronto bound lanes, and side roads are also closed off.

We are waiting to hear details on injuries.



Fire, police and EMS are on the scene.

We will continue to update this story....