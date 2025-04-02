Parts of Niagara are experiencing flooding following a heavy downpour this evening.

A thunderstorm rocked the west Niagara area, sparking power outages, and flooding neighbourhoods.

In Grimsby, and Lincoln, widespread flooding is reported in the King Street area.

One resident in Beamsville reported Bartlett Creek between John and East Ave. is over capacity and has swamped the trail.

Flooding is also reported on Bartlett Ave, Saan road, John Street and Greenlane.

A rainfall warning was in effect earlier tonight with up to 50 mm expected, however amounts could be higher during thunderstorms.

Niagara Police have been called to a number of intersections to direct traffic, or re-direct cars away from flooded roadways.

If your basement floods, officials ask you to put safety first by turning off power, keep family and pets away, and if you smell gas, leave the area and contact authorities.

The NPCA had issued a flood watch earlier in the day with officials advising municipal and Regional staff to check on local storm sewer infrastructure to 'ensure its capabilities for this event.'