Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for St. Catharines, Grimsby and northern Niagara

Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

These areas could experience torrential downpours and strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. if visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.