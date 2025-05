A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara with some unsettled weather moving into the region.

Environment Canada says the watch will be in place this afternoon into the early evening hours.

Officials say we may see severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour, large hail up to 3 cm. in size, and heavy rain that could impact visibility.

Power outages are possible, and you are advised to go indoors when thunder roars.