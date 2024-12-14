A severely matted dog is currently in the care of Niagara SPCA and Humane Society’s medical staff.

The small female shih-tzu type dog came into the possession of Animal Services late Thursday evening with fur matting so severe the dog was unable to move on her own.

Veterinary technicians shaved the mats out while enlisting the services of a local professional pet groomer.

The dog was given a warm bath midway through her grooming to soften up the severe matting on her legs.

After several hours of careful clipping, she was able to move her legs and head freely.

The road ahead for Angel (as shelter staff have named her) will be a long journey with extensive medical care.

Anyone wishing to support Angel in her recovery can do so at the following link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/125238

Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) is currently investigating the matter.

PAWS is the provincial agency tasked with enforcing Ontario’s animal welfare laws.