The Ontario government is investing $35 million, over three years, to support the Shaw Festival’s rebuild of the iconic Royal George Theatre.

The announcement comes as part of one of Doug Ford's campaign promises to invest in the theatre's reconstruction if he was re-elected as Ontario Premier.

The rebuild is expected to honour elements of the original building’s design, and will be built to modern standards, including new, accessible lobby and lounge areas for visitors, greater seating capacity, as well as new rehearsal and workspaces.

The Shaw Festival is an anchor of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s heritage district, attracting 325,000 visitors and generating more than $250 million in economic activity annually.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2029.

The existing Royal George Theatre will close permanently later this year.