The Welland Canal is set to open for the shipping season this Friday.

An opening ceremony will be held Friday to mark the 66th navigation season on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Ships will start moving at 8 a.m.

The Welland Canal closed for the winter earlier this year on January 7th.



President and CEO Terence Bowles will host U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht and special guests.



The event will be held at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre.



Combined with the eight locks of the Welland Canal, which link Lake Ontario to Lake Erie, the binational St. Lawrence Seaway’s 15 locks allow ships to travel between Montreal and Lake Erie.

