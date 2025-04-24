A shocking scene in downtown Grimsby late this morning as suspects rammed a truck into Harmony Jewellers.

At 11:20 a.m. a black truck backed into the front of the building, smashing the front window glass.

Suspects, who were all wearing black with masks, stole items from the store and then ran through the downtown core on Main Street looking for their getaway vehicle.

Witnesses threw water on the White Honda CRV as the suspects drove off, and one man tried breaking the front window.

We are waiting to hear from police if anyone inside the store was hurt.

This is the third smash and grab robbery at Harmony this year.

The store has implemented a new security system that requires people to ring a doorbell before entering.

Main Street is closed for the police investigation.

The owner of Harmony sent a message out saying no one was seriously hurt, and they will be closed until further notice.

The store has cancelled a planned Vault Sale.