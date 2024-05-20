A shooting incident in Grimsby has lead to multiple weapon charges.

On Friday May 18th around 6:00pm, officers were called to a home in the area of Livingston Avenue and Roberts Road in Grimsby on reports of a shooting.

A man had to be brought to the hospital after being shot from an accidental misfire.

The day after, detectives searched the home and siezed several weapons from the property.

37-year-old Justin Melo of Grimsby was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, and possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.