A home in Niagara-on-the-Lake was hit with gun fire last night, for the second time in a month.



Niagara Police say they were called to a home on Young Crescent last night shortly after 10:30 p.m. after an SUV pulled up, and at least five shots were fired at the front of the house.



People were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.



Police say a similar incident took place at the same home on July 1st.



Area residents are being asked to go through their security camera footage between 9 and 11:30 last night for anything suspicious.



Anyone having information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009219.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.



Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

