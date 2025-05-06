Niagara Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in West Lincoln over the weekend.

Police were called Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at 10:20 p.m., to the area of Grassie Road and Concession Road 7 after gunshots were heard.

Officers secured the area and searched for anyone involved but did not locate any victims or suspects.

Detectives have confirmed that multiple shots were fired.

Police are appealing to the public and area residents to check their security cameras between the hours of 10-11 p.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025 for any suspicious activity.

Any members of the public driving in the area and have dash camera footage are encouraged to contact investigators with 8 District Detective Office at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 8342.