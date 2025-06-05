There is a new worst road in Niagara according to the latest CAA Worst Roads campaign.

Sider Road in Fort Erie has been named the worst stretch of pavement in the region.

Sider Road was fourth last year and knocks off Portage Road in Niagara Falls which topped the list the two previous years.

Miller Road in Port Colborne, Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls, and Facer Street in St. Catharines round out the top five.

For the second year in a row the worst road in all of Ontario is Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton.

Sider Road was voted the eighth worst road in the entire province.