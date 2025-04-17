Yesterday morning, fire and emergency services were called to the historic Glencairn Hall at the Niagara River Parkway on reports of a significant structure fire.

Fire crews arrived to find the large residential structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the day to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The Glencairn Hall, designated as a heritage property earlier in 2024, has sustained extensive damage.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will continue its investigation into the cause of the fire in the coming days.