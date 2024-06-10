A silent protest was held at Brock University today as convocation celebrations got underway.



The group 'Brock for Palestine' stood outside the St. Catharines institution this morning, and have released an open letter to the University’s President and administration with three demands.



Undergraduate student, Yasmeen Elgarf, says there are no more universities, and no one can be educated in Gaza, so as Brock students they are standing in solidarity and supporting Gaza students.



The group is calling for a ceasefire.



The three demands issued to Brock include acknowledging and condemning Israel's actions which they refer to as 'genocidal acts.'



They are also calling for Brock to cut any academic ties and partnerships with Israeli institutions as well as academics and thinkers who have spoken and/or written in favour of them.



The third demand states they want to affirm and protect pro-Palestinian voices and that students who engage in on-campus events are not penalized.



The group 'Brock for Palestine' is a coalition of undergraduate and graduate Brock University students, as well as faculty and staff.



Brock Convocation started this morning at 10 a.m. and will continue until Friday.

The group says the protests will also continue.

