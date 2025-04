English business magnate Sir Richard Branson visited Niagara Falls today.

Richard Branson is Founder of the Virgin Group.

Virgin is a well known brand that has expanded into many sectors from travel and telecommunications, health to banking, and music to leisure.

After meeting with Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, Branson flew down the WildPlay Niagara Falls Zipline.

Video footage of his Niagara Falls adventure can be found on Jim Diodati's FaceBook page.