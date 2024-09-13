The SIU has been called to investigate a crash this morning in Port Colborne involving two motorcycles.

Niagara Regional Police say it was just after midnight, when a uniform officer on general patrol, in the Sherkston Shores area witnessed two motorcycles speeding along Empire Road.

Police say when the officer attempted to stop the bikes, the two motorcycles collided with each other.

Emergency services were called in and one male driver was airlifted to an out of region hospital.

The other male driver suffered minor injuries.

Since an NRP officer was involved in a serious injury incident, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit will be investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 1 (800) 787-8529.

You will notice an increase in motorcycles on the roads today as thousands ride to Port Dover for the Friday 13th tradition.