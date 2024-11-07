Niagara Regional Police have arrested six people and seized fentanyl in Welland.

On Tuesday officers searched a home in the area of Hennipen Avenue and Southworth Street.

They found 82. grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $16,580.

A stun gun was also found.

46-year-old Jody Thibeault, 33-year-old Shawn Marsh, 42-year-old Joshua Hill, and 41-year-old Patricia Latham from Welland are facing charges.

Police also arrested and charged 3-year-old Patsy Nelson from Toronto and 3-year-old William Ostermaier from Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009635.