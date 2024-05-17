Port Colborne was in the news this week after a $1B announcement, but it is also packed with sledge hockey players and fans this weekend.

The Brock Niagara Penguins, in partnership with the Ontario Sledge Hockey Association, is hosting the National Para Hockey Championship until Sunday.

The best players from across Canada are facing off at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre in Port Colborne for a province vs. province tournament.

The championships will be held Sunday morning.

Click here to watch live coverage, which is being provided by Niagara College.

“This tournament embodies the power of inclusion, unity and passion for the game, and showcases the abilities of every athlete. We are thrilled to welcome the tournament to our Vale Health & Wellness Centre and are looking forward to a fantastic event.” Mayor William Steele, City of Port Colborne

“When we opened the Vale Health & Wellness Centre in 2013, I stated that this will be the home to the next generation of inspiration. Today’s announcement that the Canadian Para Hockey Championship will be held here, in our state-of-the-art facility, is a testament to that statement. Players from across the country will inspire a nation, playing hard, with true grit that Canadian players continue to be known for internationally.” Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

On Tuesday, it was announced that Port Colborne is getting into the EV battery game, by becoming home to Canada's first lithium ion battery separator plant.

Asahi Kasei will spend $1.6 billion building the facility on Highway 140.

It's expected the plant will create hundreds, if not thousands of direct jobs.