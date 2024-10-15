It's Sleep Cheap time again in Niagara.



Each year, hotels in Niagara Falls allow Niagara residents to book rooms at a discounted rate for a few days in Novemeber to benefit local charities.



Since 2004, the annual 'Sleep Cheap Charities Reap' event has raised over $2.5 million for local causes.



This year, the rooms can be booked from Sunday, November 17th, up to and including Thursday, November 21st.

Rooms can be booked starting Wednesday, Oct. 16 2024, at 9 a.m. at 14 participating hotels, including Great Wolf Lodge.

To book rooms, you are being told to contact the hotel directly.



Prices this year are $65 for a Standard Room, $75 for a Fallsview/Whirlpool Room, and $125 for a waterpark room.

