It has been a strong start to the shipping season.

St. Lawrence Seaway Management says despite the ongoing trade issues around the world the shipping season started strong in April.

Traffic along the seaway hit 4.5 million tonnes in April - that is a 3.7 percent increase compared to a year ago.

Officials say increases for grain, dry, and liquid cargo helped offset a slow start for iron ore and coal.

President and CEO Jim Athanasiou, says, “With tariffs and other pressures still unfolding, it’s too early to know the full extent of what lies ahead. But the results to date suggest that the Seaway corridor continues to do its job, reliably and efficiently.”