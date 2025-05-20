This spring's Smile Cookie Campaign in Niagara was very successful.

Pathstone Foundation and Autism Ontario’s Niagara Region Chapter will each receive a donation of $43,000.

The campaign supports local charities by donating $2 from every cookie sold.

“This donation goes far beyond a dollar amount,” said Marla Smith, Director of Foundation and Communications at Pathstone Foundation.

“It symbolizes how one small act—like buying a cookie—can grow into something truly transformative for children and families in our community. We are deeply grateful to the Tim Hortons owners for choosing us and to the community for responding with such heart.”