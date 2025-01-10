A Smithville woman has been charged in connection to her sisters murder.

62-year-old Cathy Prosje was found dead inside the Smithville home she shared with her sister back on April 26 of last year.

After a months long investigation police charged 42-year-old Joseph Villneff with first degree murder in October.

Niagara Regional Police have now charged her sister, 55-year-old Carolyn Prosje with accessory after the fact.

Detectives are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.

Anyone with information that may further assist with this investigation is asked to contact Detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009533.