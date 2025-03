Welland Fire officials say it is another example of smoke alarms saving lives.

Just before 5 a.m. yesterday emergency crews were called to a blaze at 128 McAlpine Avenue.

Two homes were destroyed and another was damaged.

Fire crews say there were seven people inside the homes and all of them escaped safely thanks to their working smoke detectors.

A sign was posted outside the site saying "Working smoke alarms saved lives"

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.