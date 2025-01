A ramp on the 420 Highway in Niagara Falls was closed overnight after a snow plow went up in flames.

Police were called at 1:45 a.m. to the 420 ramp to the Toronto-bound QEW after reports of a vehicle fire.

Niagara Falls Fire arrived on scene to extinguish the flames.

OPP say ice made for difficult recovery after a tow truck operator slipped on the ice.

The ramp reopened just before 10 a.m.