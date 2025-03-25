Several border communities, including Niagara Falls, and Niagara-on-the-Lake, are calling on the federal government to help address declining cross border travel.

The Border Mayors Alliance, which is made up of eight border city mayors, say urgent federal support is needed for communities and businesses impacted by tariff threats and reduced cross-border travel.

They say border community businesses, like duty free shops, now face a sharp drop in travelers, and some have seen revenue drop by as much as 80%.

They say without immediate federal support, many won’t survive, and one-third of duty free stores expect to close within months if current trends continue.

“Tourism travel to and from the US is being majorly impacted negatively. And we just can’t have that. Travelers need to feel comfortable with visiting our communities.” Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa, Niagara-on-the-Lake

“There are many members of parliament who are completely unfamiliar and don’t have an understanding of the nature of the personal relationships, with family relationships, or the business relationships that exist across that border. That’s all fundamental for our economies along the border, and for the broader economy to be successful. We have to hope that we can impress upon the federal government what the dynamic here is along the border. We’re looking for the support of the federal government, also the provincial government for our businesses that are on the front line and are suffering, probably more than the other businesses across our country.” Mayor Wayne Redekop, Fort Erie