St. Catharines sending out an update as some residents are left without water in the First Street and Grapeview area.

Crews have started urgent repairs on the valve connection between City and Regional mains, and water was turned off earlier than anticipated.

City officials are apologizing for the inconvenience as they work to restore service.

A water truck will be stationed at Grapeview School to assist residents needing water.

Please bring your own containers for water collection.

Impacted areas include First Street Louth, the subdivision to the west, Erion Road, and the subdivision to the north.