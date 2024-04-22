There are still some tickets left for Thursday's Barenaked Ladies concert in downtown St. Catharines.

The concert will celebrate the upcoming 2024 World Rowing Championships, which will take place August 18th-25th at Port Dalhousie's Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course.

Thursday's concert will start at 7 p.m. with Scott Helman opening for the Ladies.

The Barenaked Ladies is a Canadian rock band, that was formed in 1988 in Toronto, and is known for a number of hits including "If I Had $1000000" and "Brian Wilson".

Click here for more information on tickets.