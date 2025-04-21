A severe thunderstorm warning has been called for south Niagara.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.



This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Crystal Beach to 25 kilometres south of Rock Point Provincial Park, moving northeast at 75 km/h.



It could bring 90 km/h wind gusts.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.



Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.