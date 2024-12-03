A snow squall watch is in effect for Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, Fort Erie, Welland, and Wainfleet.



Environment Canada says south Niagara may get hit with heavy snowfall, starting tonight, and ending tomorrow.



10 to 15 cm. of snow is possible for the south end of the Region, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm. per hour, impacting visibility.



Right now, the snow is forecast to start overnight and continue into tomorrow morning.



5 cm. is expected for the rest of the Region.



