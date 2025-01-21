A pair of pit-bull type dogs have been captured by the Niagara SPCA.

Officials say the dogs may have been involved in an attack on a five-year-old boy in Niagara Falls over the weekend.

The boy was on the front porch of his home near Beaverdams Road and Hodgson Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SPCA says the investigation continues and they are looking for witnesses and video footage to confirm the identification of the dogs.

Anyone with information can contact them at 905-735-1552, ext. 207.