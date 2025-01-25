A special one-day wedding event is planned for Valentine's Day at Niagara Falls City Hall & History Museum

"Falls in Love" is an invitation for couples to tie the knot at City Hall or the Niagara Falls History Museum.

The elevated wedding experience for is set for Friday, February 14th this year.

A limited number of hour-long time slots are available.

The programming includes Valentine's Day-themed flowers and décor, and a complimentary sparkling beverage toast for the couple.

The cost of a marriage license is $160, and the fee for the wedding ceremony is $750 plus tax or $450 plus tax if you are a resident of Niagara Falls.

Couples can arrange their time by contacting the Office of the City Clerk at clerks@niagarafalls.ca or 905-356-7521 ext. 0 while space remains.