A special weather statement continues for Niagara as we head into the evening hours.



Environment Canada says this early spring storm is expected to bring strong winds and rain tonight and Wednesday, and wet snow is possible late Wednesday into Thursday.



25 to 50 mm of rain is possible, and east winds may gust up to 80 km/h tonight.



"A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region tonight. Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin this evening and continue into Wednesday. Rain should transition to snow late Wednesday as temperatures cool, although significant amounts are not expected."

Winds will calm down tomorrow.