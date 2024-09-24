Niagara remains under a special weather statement, warning us of lots of rain.



Environment Canada says we will get heavy showers overnight, and possibly into tomorrow morning.



Total local rainfall amounts could range between 25 to 40 mm.



"Showers are expected to push into the region as a moisture laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin. The showers are expected to become more widespread and heavy at times tonight along with the risk for thunderstorms. Showers will continue into Wednesday morning but are expected to become more isolated and ease off in intensity. There still remains a high degree of uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will setup."



Rain is expected to end at around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

