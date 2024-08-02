Niagara is under a Special Weather Statement with heavy rain expected today.



Environment Canada is warning of possible, torrential downpours into the evening hours, with 30 to 60 mm of rain expected.



Officials say slow moving thunderstorms could produce the heavy rainfall, and rainfall warnings may be issued.



Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.



Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.



There are a number of outdoor events taking place in Niagara holding out hope the rainy weather will move out of the Region quickly.



The St. Catharines Rotary Ribfest, Canal Days festival, and the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta are all underway.

