It appears one angry resident really doesn't like speed cameras in Vineland.

For the second time this month, the camera on Victoria Ave. was vandalized once again.

Earlier this month three cameras, including Vineland's, and two in West Lincoln, were cut down.



The cameras were reinstalled just yesterday, and overnight the Victoria Ave. unit, which did not contain an active camera, was brought down again.



Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate the initial reports of vandalism, and have been notified of the most recent case.

