You will be able to go faster on the 406 between Thorold and Welland this weekend.

As of this Friday, speeds limits are increasing on a number of highways across Ontario, including the stretch of the 406 highway.



The limit will go from 100 km/hr to 110 km/hr.



Meantime, speed limits are also going up this Friday on Highway 403 between Woodstock and Brantford, and Brantford and Hamilton.



Here is a full list:

Hwy 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km

Hwy 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)

Hwy 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)

Hwy 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)

Hwy 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)

Hwy 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)

Hwy 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)

Hwy 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)

Hwy 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)

Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)