Speed limits and signage are among some approved changes in an ongoing effort to improve road safety in the region.

Niagara residents have recently expressed some concerns that the current signage in Community Safety Zones are confusing for drivers.

To provide clarity around speed limits and signage, Council recently approved a few changes.

Speed limits will continue to be reduced in areas directly in front of schools only, with the remainder of the Community Safety Zone remaining at the normal posted speed limit.

Traffic calming measures such as flex-post bollards and new pavement markings will be implemented.

Where Automated Speed Enforcement is to be used, community members may notice preparation work being completed to install cameras and make changes to on-road signs for automated speed enforcement.

During this phase, some signs may read 'in-use' as part of the testing process.

This is the first phase of a broader road safety rollout.

Speed limit and signage updates in additional Community Safety Zones will continue throughout 2025 and 2026.