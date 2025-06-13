A spokesperson for Ontario's Minister of Health has responded to calls from south Niagara politicians for the government to oversee a plan to close urgent care centres a day a week over the summer months.

Jackson Jacobs says hospitals are responsible for their day-to-day operations, including decisions related to service delivery.

He says while the Ministry of Health was not directly involved in this decision, it will continue to work closely with Niagara Health and other hospital partners to ensure they have the tools they need to deliver high-quality care close to home.

A news conference was held earlier this week by the mayors of Port Colborne and Fort Erie who called on the Ford government to oversee Niagara Health's decision to reduce services at the centres, due to a severe lack of emergency rooms physicians.

The spokesperson points out the government is working on the construction of two new hospitals in Niagara that will add 600 beds.

"Our government is making record investments in hospitals and our health care system—allocating over $91 billion this year alone, including a 4% increase in hospital sector funding. Since 2018, we’ve added 15,000 new doctors. With our historic expansion of medical school seats and programs like the Learn and Stay Grant and Practice Ready Ontario, we’re on track to add thousands more."

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says Niagara Health is using outdated information and the population has grown significantly since Niagara Health unveiled its three hospital model; St. Catharines, Welland the under construction south Niagara Hospital.

He says the Douglas Memorial Hospital can be utilized to help maintain services in south Niagara.

Niagara Health says while the decision was a difficult one to make, it was a last resort, and needed to keep the region's other three 24/7 emergency rooms staffed.