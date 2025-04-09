The St. Catharines and Lincoln tourism partnership is continuing.

The municipalities joined up in 2020 to create the "town and country" partnership.

The initiative started rolling out billboards, newspaper spreads, and radio ads last year.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe says they want both communities to be a destination brand, and they want tourists to visit and stay a few days.

This week St. Catharines city council voted to appoint Councillor Matt Harris and marketing tourism officer Karen Doyle to the board of directors.

They join Lincoln Councillor Lynn Timmers and tourism development officer Britnie Bazylewski on the board.

The group has also launched a website wanderniagara.com to showcase the tourism opportunities in the area.